Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

