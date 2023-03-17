Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $11.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

COTY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

