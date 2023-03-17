Credit Suisse Group Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of GENI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,355,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Genius Sports by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

