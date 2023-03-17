Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.80 ($2.87).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRST. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.86) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £68,994.48 ($84,088.34). 7.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £541.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,108.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.40 ($3.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

