Critical Comparison: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $51.45 million 0.61 $4.43 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 0.32 -$66.40 million ($2.37) -1.05

Ebang International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

33.3% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ebang International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics -29.80% -17.62% -8.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ebang International and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 92.20%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Ebang International beats Applied Optoelectronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

