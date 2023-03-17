Critical Review: Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerflex and Twin Disc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.78 billion 0.41 N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $242.91 million 0.57 $8.10 million $0.68 14.85

Twin Disc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twin Disc 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerflex and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enerflex currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.51%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 3.58% 7.03% 3.30%

Summary

Twin Disc beats Enerflex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A., Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India, and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

