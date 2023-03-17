Cronos Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $21.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00050336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

