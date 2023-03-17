CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.52. 6,937,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.82. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

