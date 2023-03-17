CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.