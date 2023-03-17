Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. 2,428,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

