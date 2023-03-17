Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Takes $39,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.