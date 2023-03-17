Dali Rajic Sells 5,638 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 2,702,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,175. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zscaler

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

