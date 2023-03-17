Dali Rajic Sells 5,638 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zscaler Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 2,702,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,175. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
