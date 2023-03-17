DataHighway One Day Volume Tops $1.44 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $132.91 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00015062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,131,354 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.05318217 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,391,831.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

