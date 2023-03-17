DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $107,511.03 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30.

DaVita Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of DaVita by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

