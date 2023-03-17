DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 6,012.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.28).

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,288 ($52.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,551.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,565.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,986 ($48.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,508 ($79.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

