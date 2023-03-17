Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
DCTH stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
