Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

DCTH stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

