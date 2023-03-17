Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.