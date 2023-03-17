Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

