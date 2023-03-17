DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Simon Henry Acquires 54,500 Shares

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry acquired 54,500 shares of DGL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,225.50 ($66,817.00).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.

DGL Group Company Profile

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

