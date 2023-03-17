DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.01 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $151.24 million and $6.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,795.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00308658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00569002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00073293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00493824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003709 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,092,124,921 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

