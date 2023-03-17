DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $224,064.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.05 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.