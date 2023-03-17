Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direct Digital Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 35,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,334. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Direct Digital Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

