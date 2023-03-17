DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 444,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,020. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
