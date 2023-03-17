Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

