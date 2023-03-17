ECOMI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $950,457.35 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $238.32 million and $950,457.35 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

