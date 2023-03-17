Edgecoin (EDGT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $526.96 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $526.96 million and $21.43 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

