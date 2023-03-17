eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Purchases A$150,000.00 in Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT – Get Rating) insider Mathew Walker bought 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).
eMetals Price Performance
eMetals Company Profile
eMetals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, gold, nickel, copper and platinum group elements, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Salmon Gums, Nardoo rare metals, Twin Hills gold, and Poona nickel and copper projects located in Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for eMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.