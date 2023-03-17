Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 819,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 142,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.40.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
