Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 400.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.