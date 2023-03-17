Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.79.
NYSE:EXK opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $606.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
