Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $606.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,788,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.