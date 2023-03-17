enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 26,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm has a market cap of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

