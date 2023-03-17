Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (APH, BOOT, BOY, BTA, CAL, CREO, DFS, DPLM, FCH, GEN)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 17th:

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH). Peel Hunt issued a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on the stock.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.43) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 575 ($7.01) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($65.57) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

