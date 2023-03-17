Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 17th (APH, BOOT, BOY, BTA, CAL, CREO, DFS, DPLM, FCH, GEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 17th:

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH). Peel Hunt issued a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on the stock.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.43) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 575 ($7.01) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($65.57) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

