Erika Schraner Acquires 14,148 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Erika Schraner bought 14,148 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £49,942.44 ($60,868.30).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.91 and a beta of 0.51.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 909.09%.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

