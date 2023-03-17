Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276.24 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.90 or 0.00080099 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $276.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00317715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00560044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00501396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,987,616 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

