Ethereum Classic Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $152.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.57 or 0.00072950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00309233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00567164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00494508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009088 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,980,927 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

