Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.36 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,826.26 or 0.06658321 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $223.49 billion and approximately $13.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.