Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.09 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and $886,841.43 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 28,985,868 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.