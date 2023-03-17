EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 290,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $422.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.24. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,098 shares of company stock valued at $714,235 in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

