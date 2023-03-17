Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.05. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Further Reading

