Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.05. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 111 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.
