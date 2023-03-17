Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as low as C$12.04. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 39,067 shares traded.

Fairfax India Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

