Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $8.21. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 25,522 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
