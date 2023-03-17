Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $8.21. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 25,522 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Fanhua Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

