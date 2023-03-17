FC Advisory LLC Buys 3,879 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 163,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 570,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

