FC Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 1,069,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,034. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

