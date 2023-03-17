Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 635,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
