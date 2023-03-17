Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 635,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 317,275 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

