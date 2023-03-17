First Community Trust NA Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,441. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

