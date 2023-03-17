First Community Trust NA Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Community Trust NA reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

MOAT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,702 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

