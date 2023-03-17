First Community Trust NA Sells 3,253 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

