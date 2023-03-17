First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,765,000 after purchasing an additional 210,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,325,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.