First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 602,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,617. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after buying an additional 2,113,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

