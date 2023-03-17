Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
