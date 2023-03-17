FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.26. Approximately 1,035,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 794,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 166.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the first quarter worth $2,906,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 182,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

